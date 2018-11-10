Clouds early today will break for sunshine as a high pressure system builds in from the west. However, while this will usher in a drier air mass, it will remain quite cool. Temperatures will wind up within a few degrees of 50 this afternoon.High pressure will settle in overhead tonight into Sunday. This will lead to clear skies tonight, but very cold with light winds. Low temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s around the Triangle, resulting in a hard freeze. Skies will be bright and sunny Sunday, but highs again failing to get out of the lower 50s.High pressure will move east, and clouds will increase Sunday night as lower-level winds turn more off the Atlantic and moisture increases. A large upper-level storm system moving south then east across the central United States will force another strong cold front eastward.An area of low pressure forming along the eastward-moving front near the Gulf coast will track toward the northeast.As a result, rain will spread out of the Carolinas on Monday afternoon. Then, the rain will continue, perhaps heavy at times Monday night into Tuesday as the surface low pressure system redevelops near the coast. The storm will then track northward along the coast Tuesday and away from the region Tuesday night.A drier and much colder air mass will move in from the west as the storm moves away. This will lead to unseasonably cold weather Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart