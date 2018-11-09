Weather maps show a cold front moving over the spine of the Appalachians. This front will sweep through central North Carolina early this evening. A few showers along the front will move off to the east this evening.Behind the front, drier air will arrive from west to east tonight but upper-level winds won't turn enough out of the west to flush the clouds out until first thing tomorrow morning. Then tomorrow will turn out sunny. It'll be a breezy and chilly afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.Surface high pressure currently moving into the central U.S. will move into the Ohio Valley tomorrow then farther east tomorrow and Sunday.This will bring a more northerly dry flow of air across central North Carolina leading to a clear calm night tomorrow night.Tomorrow night will become the coldest night of the season this far as the surface high brings clear skies, little or no wind and very low dew points. Low temperatures will end up in the mid- to upper 20s.This will be the first freeze of the season for most places. A Freeze Watch for all of the area will likely be upgraded to a Freeze Warning.The surface high will remain overhead Sunday, leading to a beautiful, sunny day, but it will remain chilly with high temperatures generally no higher than the lower 50s.High pressure will move east, and clouds will increase Sunday night as winds turn more off the Atlantic and moisture increases.Rain will over spread the Carolinas from southwest to northeast Monday afternoon. Then the rain will continue perhaps heavy at times Monday night through Tuesday as a surface low redevelops along the coast.The storm will then track northward along the coast during Tuesday and then lift away from the region Tuesday night. The wet weather will finally come to an end.A drier and much colder air mass will move in from the west as the storm moves away. This will lead to unseasonably cold weather Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday of next week with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s.Have a great weekend!Chris