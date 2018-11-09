A Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Saturday night until 9am Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/DwiLdG460C — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) November 9, 2018

The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Watch for all of Central North Carolina from 10 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.Widespread temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are likely Sunday morning effectively ending the growing season and those mosquitoes too!This freeze is actually a little late for us. Our average first freeze is typically the last week of October, so it's about two weeks late.Get use to the cold, next week will be even colder with more freezing temperatures possible.