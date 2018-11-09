WEATHER

Freeze Watch issued for Central North Carolina this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

It's that time of year again!

Steve Stewart 
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Watch for all of Central North Carolina from 10 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Widespread temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are likely Sunday morning effectively ending the growing season and those mosquitoes too!

This freeze is actually a little late for us. Our average first freeze is typically the last week of October, so it's about two weeks late.

Get use to the cold, next week will be even colder with more freezing temperatures possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfreezeweatherNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Getting Colder
More Weather
Top Stories
'Sounded like gunfire:' Water heater blamed for panic at Topsail High
Durham parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
8-year-old pistol-whipped, mother robbed at gunpoint, Raleigh Police say
Rare Mandarin duck returns to NYC's Central Park
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores including NC location
Backstreet Boys stopping in Raleigh on 'DNA World Tour'
Man kills girlfriend outside Harnett County home, deputies say
Show More
Amber Alert: Police want to talk to man seen walking near site of kidnapping
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Western NC man man punches bear in nose to survive attack
Hackers target Burlington police chief's email to steal information
'Backcountry style' advised when using restroom on NC coast
More News