Freezing temperatures this weekend prompt warnings from first responders

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's almost game day for NC State football but first responders are warning fans now - don't be on the other end of the ambulance sirens.

Temperatures are expected to dip below average this weekend and if you're a Wolfpack fan, you're going to need to prepare.

"Be aware it's going to be a comfortable fall day when you got into the game and then at night it's going to be pretty chilly," said Jeff Hammerstein, Wake County EMS.

Hammerstein says if you're not bundled up, hypothermia is possible.

"If somebody is really still and listless and kind of out of it we'd be a little more concerned about that person and want to make sure they're not getting hypothermic in the state that they're in," Hammerstein said.

And keep in mind, kids and seniors are more susceptible to cold-related illnesses.

Hammerstein says they want a win for the team and their fans.

"We want everybody to be there and have a good time. Hopefully, we're just there in case anybody needs us. Hopefully, they don't," he said.

If you do plan on tailgating ahead of time make sure you're hydrated and your best line of defense is a coat, hat and gloves.

NC State hosts No. 5 Clemson at Carter-Finely Stadium on Saturday night at 7:30 on ABC11.
