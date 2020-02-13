Friday is Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot!

In the wake of the showers which occurred in the Carolinas yesterday as a cool front pushed through the region, areas of patchy fog have formed overnight. Therefore, fog early today will reduce the visibility to less than a mile in some places. By the middle or late morning, there will just be plenty of clouds around once the fog dissipates. Temperatures will start out the day within a few degrees of 50.A large and strong storm system forming east of the Rockies tomorrow will begin to move eastward. The wind flow around this storm will help maintain a warm, moist air flow over Central North Carolina tomorrow night and Friday. An upper-level high pressure area building over the southeastern United States will limit any shower development across the region and cause clouds to break up. This will lead to very warm afternoon air for both tomorrow and Friday with readings warming to near 80 tomorrow, then into the 80s on Friday.The storm forming over western Kansas tomorrow will move northeast and into the Great Lakes tomorrow night. A southwest-trailing cold front will move east and south, reaching the Appalachians Friday afternoon.This front brings showers back into Central North Carolina later on Friday night and Saturday.A large surface high pressure area will build in from the north Saturday night and Sunday, forcing dry, cooler air into the region.This will help bring a dry weather pattern for later Saturday night, and most of Sunday. As the surface high moves to the east later Sunday and Sunday night, a returning southerly flow will bring an increase in moist air leading to another chance for wet weather Monday and Tuesday of next week.Have a great hump day!Bigweather