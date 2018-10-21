High pressure will move overhead tonight. Winds will ease and skies will remain clear, which will send temperatures dropping into the lower to mid-30s around the area with frost developing in places late.People will want to either protect sensitive vegetation or bring it indoors if they are able.High pressure will remain in control early in the week as skies will remain mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday with gradually moderating temperatures. A weak front will pass through late Tuesday and it will turn a bit cooler on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should remain dry, but then moisture may be drawn northward into the Carolinas on Saturday. This will bring the possibility of some rain.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell