Freeze Warning Tonight

A much cooler air mass spilled into the region overnight and kept temperatures in the 50s in many areas today. Tonight, skies will be clear and temperatures will plunge into the low and mid 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect from Durham and Chapel Hill to the north, with Frost Advisories in effect from Raleigh to the south and east. You'll need that heavy jacket tonight!A beautiful weekend is on tap as high pressure remains in control tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be in the low and mid 60s, with lows back in the 30s tomorrow night. A dry cold front will cross the region tomorrow night and bring in some cooler air for Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only reach the mid 50s to low 60s.A slow warm up will begin next week, but even colder air will arrive late next week.Have a great weekend,Chris