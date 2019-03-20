Weather

On GMA: Ginger Zee tells Big Weather she's dressed for pollen, not spring

EMBED <>More Videos

If you watched GMA Wednesday morning you may have noticed meteorologist Ginger Zee poking fun at Big Weather.

If you watched GMA Wednesday morning you may have noticed meteorologist Ginger Zee poking fun at Big Weather.

To celebrate the first day of spring, Zee was wearing a bright yellow shirt/skirt combo covered with flowers.

Zee joked on air, saying Big Weather called her out for wearing her outfit.

"I said, 'I'm not dressed like spring, I'm dressed like yellow pollen today," Zee said.

But Big Weather wants to settle the score.

During a weather segment, he said he was talking about the high pollen count estimated in the Triangle for the weekend, saying it was going to be yellow.

When he saw Zee on screen she also just happened to be wearing yellow.

"For the record, I did not point that out to her, she said it," he laughed. "So don't send me Ginger hater email, alright 'cause I love Ginger."

All jokes aside, most of us can agree on one thing: we're thrilled spring is here!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighgmapollenspring
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wake County to give students days off for Muslim holiday, Election Day
Duke Energy warning customers of growing scams online, in person
Ex-Montessori teacher accused of child sex crimes also worked at Triangle summer camps
North Carolina man accused of stealing more than 200 Venus flytraps
Raleigh man wins $1M prize in scratch off bought at Cary gas station
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
One dead after car slams into power pole near Johnston County
Show More
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Raleigh ice cream shop creates flower-inspired flavor for 'Art in Bloom'
Warrants: Garner Walgreens shooter upset about funny-tasting medicine
Hip hop makes cheese taste best, study says
More TOP STORIES News