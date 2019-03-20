On GMA: Ginger Zee tells Big Weather she's dressed for pollen, not spring

If you watched GMA Wednesday morning you may have noticed meteorologist Ginger Zee poking fun at Big Weather.
To celebrate the first day of spring, Zee was wearing a bright yellow shirt/skirt combo covered with flowers.
Zee joked on air, saying Big Weather called her out for wearing her outfit.
"I said, 'I'm not dressed like spring, I'm dressed like yellow pollen today," Zee said.
But Big Weather wants to settle the score.
During a weather segment, he said he was talking about the high pollen count estimated in the Triangle for the weekend, saying it was going to be yellow.
When he saw Zee on screen she also just happened to be wearing yellow.
"For the record, I did not point that out to her, she said it," he laughed. "So don't send me Ginger hater email, alright 'cause I love Ginger."
All jokes aside, most of us can agree on one thing: we're thrilled spring is here!
