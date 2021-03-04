severe weather

GMA's Ginger Zee joins the First Alert Team for Severe Weather townhall

Have questions about the severe weather North Carolina experiences? Well, the First Alert Weather team has you covered.

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee and Nick Petro, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the NWS Raleigh join the entire First Alert Weather team for a special town hall.

Severe Weather Preparedness: What concerns you most about storms and what questions do you have about severe weather?

Watch on abc11.com or stream it with the ABC11 North Carolina app on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku.
