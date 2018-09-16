JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --What happens when the rescuers need rescuing?
That's what happened in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on Saturday after rains from Hurricane Florence flooded the city.
A marine and two first responders form Onslow County tried to get a military Humvee through a very flooded Half Moon Creek.
Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.
And when the Humvee didn't make it, several good Samaritans, who were taking supplies from back to the other side of the creek, jumped in to help.
How to get help with food after Florence
The crew inside the vehicle made it out.
But then had to go back into the submerged Humvee to get their belongings.
However, others in Jacksonville weren't fairing so well.
From corporate-owned gas stations to mom and pop shops, the rains have left their mark on Jacksonville.
"This house, my mother and father purchased this house in 1963 and I've lived my whole life in that house right there and up until Floyd, we had never seen anything like this of this nature ...now here it's getting worse," said Nick Fiorite.