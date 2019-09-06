Weather

Beautiful Weekend!

Dorian made landfall this morning at 8:35 at Cape Hatteras and is accelerating out over the Atlantic this evening. It is racing to the northeast at 24 miles an hour and will hit Nova Scotia tomorrow as a Category 2 hurricane.

For us, skies have cleared and that's paving the way for a beautiful weekend. Clear skies will continue tonight with lows in the mid and upper 60s. Look for lots of sun both tomorrow and Sunday as high pressure builds into the region. Highs tomorrow and Sunday will be in the mid 80s to near 90.

Relax and enjoy the beautiful weekend!
Chris



