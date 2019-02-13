Gorgeous Valentine's on the way!

The sun finally returned to the region today with highs in the 50s. High pressure over the Deep South continues to move eastward. This high-pressure area will move over central North Carolina tonight and this will bring a clear sky, light winds and temperatures near or just below freezing across the region.Valentine's Day will be gorgeous with lots of sun and highs in the 60s.High pressure will move off to the east by Thursday night and a returning flow of warm, moist air will lead to more clouds by Friday.However, the southerly flow will help take temperatures well into the 60s.A storm and cold front moving into the Great Lakes tomorrow will move eastward. The cold front will move east and south and move into central North Carolina Friday evening and slow down.A storm system moving east out of the Rockies tomorrow night will move eastward and track along this frontal boundary. This storm system will move along the front right into North Carolina during Friday night and Saturday bringing rain across the region.Once the storm system moves off to the east Saturday afternoon the front is expected to move just south of central North Carolina and stall Saturday night.Another storm moving out of the Rockies Saturday morning will move along the stalled front to the south. This will bring another round of rain to central North Carolina Sunday, Sunday night, perhaps into Monday morning.Once this second storm system moves off to the east Monday afternoon drier air will move in Monday afternoon and Monday night.A third storm system forming along or near the Texas coast early next week will move northeast, and this system will bring another chance for rain Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.Unfortunately this wet unsettled weather could linger through the latter part of next week.So enjoy the sunshine tomorrow, it may be a while before we see another sunny day!Have a nice evening,Chris