Spoke with @NC_Governor @RoyCooperNC about the state's response to #Florence. He says first responders are getting prepared across NC. Shelters will be ready if evacuations are needed. "People still have time to put together their emergency kits." Resource 👉🏽@NCEmergency #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/5QW70iqO9a — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 10, 2018

Governor Roy Cooper said emergency management teams and first responders are spread out across the state and are working around the clock to get prepared for Florence's impact. Cooper is encouraging people across the state to get ready."One thing we know is that the people of North Carolina are resilient. We will get through this," Cooper said.He said people should consider their pets as they put together their safety kits, and collect non-perishable food items and water."We got to hope and pray for the best but we have to prepare for the worst," Cooper stated. "The good thing is that we still have a few days for people to get ready."ABC11 spoke to Cooper inside the Executive Mansion Sunday evening where he shared his biggest concern with Florence."I think when it comes to Eastern North Carolina particularly we worry about flooding, the storm surge that will likely come and the fact that we have so many low lying areas."North Carolina saw significant flooding with past massive storms like Hurricanes Fran in 1996, Floyd in 1999, and more recently with Matthew in 2016.Cooper says there were many lessons learned from Matthew.This time around he chose to declare a state of emergency sooner to help farmers harvest North Carolina's essential crops without restrictions.He also says his team participated in a study of flooding in North Carolina which will help crews mobilize faster to areas most at risk."We've been able to do a strategic analysis regarding flooding," he said. "Look at the track of the hurricane to know where flooding might occur because of the modeling we've been able to do. And we'll know where to concentrate our resources and be able to give people more warning about whether they should leave."On Monday, Governor Cooper is planning to update the state about Florence track and ongoing preparations in a televised press conference.ABC11 will carry the conference live starting at 11:00 a.m.