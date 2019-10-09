Weather

Feels Like Fall

A coastal storm is developing off to the north and east of our area, to the south of New England. Fortunately for us, that system will be far enough away that we will not see any impacts.

There continues to be quite a bit of low-level moisture in place across the region amid some northerly flow around that coastal storm. There will be a sprinkle or brief shower this morning, but most of the time will be dry, dreary and overcast.

As the wind turns more out of the northwest tonight into tomorrow, some drier air will punch in and clouds will break up for some sunshine. Tomorrow looks to be a very nice day with low humidity and a breeze.

High pressure will be in control Friday and Saturday and there'll be a gradual warming trend with a good deal of sunshine each day.

The next cold front will slide across the area Saturday night and it could move through with a little rain, but most places stay dry.

Behind that front, temperatures dip a little bit for Sunday and Monday, but generally nice weather will continue.

Have a great Hump Day!

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
