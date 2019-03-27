Sunshine Returns

Sprawling high pressure centered near Philadelphia this morning dominates the weather map over the eastern part of the nation today and is in firm control over North Carolina.This morning we start near freezing and only warm to the high 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees Fahrenheit below typical for late March. The high remains in control through tonight as it slides east out over the Atlantic. Under clear skies and with light winds, temperatures will plummet to around freezing again, so protect any tender plants you have outdoors, or bring them in if you can.With the high to the east tomorrow, the flow around it will lead to southerly winds. This will result in a warmup getting underway. We remain mainly sunny for Thursday and Friday with temperatures trending to above average for the end of March by Friday. Most places will see the middle to high 60s on Thursday, then 70s for highs on Friday. Both days will feature sunshine, though some high clouds will stream in from stormy weather cranking up in the Plains.This big storm developing in the Plainswill track toward the Great Lakes and drag a cold front across the South. But, the front won't get here until at least Sunday. So, we will see another nice and warm Saturday with afternoon highs well into the 70s.Clouds will start to thicken later Saturday or Saturday night as the cold front draws near.Timing remains a little uncertain with this front. The front will push through at some point Sunday, causing showers. If the front holds off until the afternoon to push through, then we end up fairly warm again before the showers arrive. This also gives us a chance for a thunderstorm. If the showers reach the area early in the day then it ends up being cooler with little risk for thunder.A storm develops in the Gulf of Mexico early in the week and if it tracks close enough to us to bring a cold rain late Monday into Tuesday.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather