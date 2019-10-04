Cooling Down

As the dome of high pressure continued to bring brutal heat to the area, temperatures at Raleigh soared to a scorching 100 degrees yesterday. This not only set the record for the daily high temperature, but also the highest recorded temperature at Raleigh in the month of October and the highest temperature this year!With high pressure remaining over the area today, highs across the area are expected to, once again, reach into the 90s. This wave of heat will begin to dissipate later today, however, as a cold front will sweep through the area from the north. Although the front will pass into the area sometime during the day, temperatures likely won't begin to fall until tonight as cold air won't be dragged into the area until winds begin to shift.Temperatures won't hesitate to fall overnight into Saturday with the forecast low tonight expected to be a whopping 35 degrees cooler than the high for today. High temperatures across the area Saturday will actually be slightly below average. This will be only a momentary drop in temperatures as somewhat warmer air will be brought into the region to start off the week.High pressure will briefly return for Sunday and Monday dragging highs back up into the low 80s. By Tuesday, a secondary cold front will sweep through the area. This cold front, by comparison, could bring some showers and thunderstorms to the Tar Heel State. Computer models are suggesting the best chances for rain will occur to the west and south of Raleigh.Following the passage of this front, clouds will be on the rise as winds turn to a more easterly direction. With winds coming from the ocean, some light rain or drizzle is possible. Nothing heavy is expected throughout this time period.High pressure is expected to dominate the area once again throughout much of the week. Cooler air and clear skies will be the dominant pattern through to the start of the weekend.Have a great weekend and enjoy the cooler temps!Bigweather