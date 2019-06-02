Warm Today

High pressure will promote dry weather today with sunshine and very warm air. A cold front nearing from the northwest will trigger a shower or thunderstorm in parts of the area this evening.A large area of high pressure and a dry northwest flow aloft will promote a beautiful day Monday with plenty of sunshine, lower dew points and slightly below-average temperatures.High pressure will remain in control Tuesday with sunny skies and similar temperatures to Monday.Humidity levels will increase quickly Wednesday as high pressure shifts offshore and a return southerly flow strengthens. Meanwhile, a cold front will move into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. With increasing moisture and this feature passing by to the north, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.The weather pattern will become increasingly unsettled toward the end of the week as an upper-level trough nears from the west. There will also be a frontal boundary stalled out in the vicinity which will serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity Thursday and Friday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart