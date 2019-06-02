Weather

Warm Today

High pressure will promote dry weather today with sunshine and very warm air. A cold front nearing from the northwest will trigger a shower or thunderstorm in parts of the area this evening.

A large area of high pressure and a dry northwest flow aloft will promote a beautiful day Monday with plenty of sunshine, lower dew points and slightly below-average temperatures.

High pressure will remain in control Tuesday with sunny skies and similar temperatures to Monday.

Humidity levels will increase quickly Wednesday as high pressure shifts offshore and a return southerly flow strengthens. Meanwhile, a cold front will move into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. With increasing moisture and this feature passing by to the north, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

The weather pattern will become increasingly unsettled toward the end of the week as an upper-level trough nears from the west. There will also be a frontal boundary stalled out in the vicinity which will serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winning Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina
Wake County EMS respond to drowning call involving 5-year-old
US 1 reopened in Wake Forest after driver fires shots from car, crashes
Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in shooting at municipal center
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape in New York
Police investigating after man shot dead in Raleigh
Show More
Hundreds participate in Special Olympics Summer Games
Virginia Beach shooting suspect worked for city for 15 years
Children's Business Fair brings young entrepreneurs to Bull City
Apple reportedly getting rid of iTunes
Durham police investigating hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News