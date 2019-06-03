Lower Humidity Moves In

A strong cold front pushed through the region yesterday and this will result in cooler weather today with temperatures in the lower 80s under mainly sunny skies.We will also have an unseasonably cool night ahead of us tonight as we head down into the lower 50s for the overnight low.Tomorrow will be a similar day to today with the same area of high pressure in place. We can expect temperatures to head up into the lower 80s once again with mostly sunny skies.By Wednesday and Thursday, we will see the humidity build back into the area as well as more clouds. There may be a popup shower, but, at this point, it looks to stay relatively dry.Our rain chances will return by Friday and Saturday as a low pressure system moving in from the west brings showers and thunderstorms back to the area, as well as an increase in clouds. This low pressure system will be stubborn to leave the region early next week, so the shower and thunderstorm chances will stick around through Monday.Have a great week!Bigweather