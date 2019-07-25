More Nice Weather

Are you enjoying this great weather? More is on the way!Pleasant weather will stick around through the end of the week.Cool high pressure will continue to bring in much needed relief from the heat. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with very pleasant lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warm, but not too humid, with highs in the mid and upper 80s.We start to feel a gradual warm up this weekend as high pressure shifts east allowing warmer air to flow back in on a southerly wind. But humidity levels will not be too bad, so it will be a great weekend for any outdoor plans you have.Highs will reach the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.By early next week, temperatures will hit the low 90s, but shower and storm chances will hold off until the middle of the week.Have a great Friday!Bigweather