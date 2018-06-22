ACCUWEATHER

Gross! Pool smell comes from chemicals breaking down urine, fecal matter

EMBED </>More Videos

That familiar "pool smell" is not chlorine but a by-product that is created when chlorine breaks down urine and fecal matter. (AccuWeather)

That familiar "pool smell" might actually be a sign that someone had to go but didn't go to the restroom.

The smell is not chlorine but a by-product that is created when chlorine breaks down urine and fecal matter, AccuWeather reports.

There can be anywhere from 8-20 gallons of urine in a typical pool, according to a study by the University of Alberta. When this urine comes into contact with chlorine, it creates chloramines, which is what's giving off the odor.

When your eyes burn while swimming, that's another sign of trouble. Cyanogen chloride is a chemical created when someone pees in a pool. It's a toxic chemical that causes your eyes to burn.

And in case you needed another reason to make that trip to the bathroom, AccuWeather reports that urine and fecal matter ultimately leaves the pool less clean even if it's broken down. When chlorine in a pool is working to combat urine and fecal matter, there is less of it available to take care of harmful bacteria like e coli.

A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is that if the pool's clean, it won't smell like a pool.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersummerpoolgrosssummer funaccuweather
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
WEATHER
Few Showers Wednesday
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News