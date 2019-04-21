Weather

Drying Out

An impulse of low pressure will pass just to the north and west of the Triangle today. While it should generate some clouds, most of the spotty showers and thunderstorms should occur in the mountains this afternoon and early this evening. It will be cool for late in April.
The storm will push to the east tonight, then out to sea tomorrow.

Therefore, any clouds will break up later tonight. We expect lots of sunshine tomorrow, as well as a warmer afternoon. High pressure will pass to our south on Tuesday, and a southwesterly flow will provide much warmer air, along with bright sunshine. High pressure will shift to the east of Florida on Wednesday. This will promote a southwesterly flow across the Triangle, so the warm conditions will continue with partly sunny skies. On Thursday, a storm center over Texas will shift into the Lower Mississippi Valley and this will cause some clouds across the Triangle. However, it will remain dry and warm. The storm center will move in from the west on Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart




