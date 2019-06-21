Weather

First day of summer, longest day of year falls on Friday

Summer fans, rejoice: The season officially begins Friday.

The summer solstice, which falls on June 21, marks the astronomical start of summer for the Northern Hemisphere. At 11:54 a.m. ET | 8:54 a.m. PT, the sun's most direct rays will reach the Tropic of Cancer, a line that marks the northernmost point they reach, according to AccuWeather.

On the solstice, the sun rises between the pillars of Stonehenge in England and sets between the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, AccuWeather reports.

The meteorological start of summer was on June 1.

The astronomical first day of summer coincides with other occasions. World Music Day, or "Fete de la Musique," is an international celebration of music that was started in the 1980s in France.

The Alzheimer's Association marks the day with their "The Longest Day" initiative, which includes walks and runs to raise awareness.

It's also the International Day of Yoga, an official holiday of the United Nations.

RELATED: Dairy Queen offering free ice cream to start off summer
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummerheatu.s. & worldscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New test reveals which cellphone network is fastest
Daycare worker intentionally dropped baby on head, NC deputies say
Thousands without power following severe storms
Beware of stingrays at Myrtle Beach, fire department warns
German firefighters rescue squirrel stuck in manhole cover
2-year-old South Carolina boy dies after finding gun, shooting self
Officer impersonator pulls over real cop
Show More
Sea turtle nest vandalized on Oak Island
Explosions at Philadelphia refinery caught on video
Nash County soldier's remains return from North Korea
U.S. prepped for strikes on Iran before approval was withdrawn
Some worry about wildlife habitat as new shopping district planned for Durham
More TOP STORIES News