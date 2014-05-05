Weather

Very Cold Start

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Following a rather chilly day yesterday, it will remain cold early this morning as most parts of the Triangle reach below-freezing temperatures. Thankfully, a gradual warmup is expected this weekend as high pressure strengthens over the Southeast. It will still be another seasonably chilly afternoon today despite a sun-filled sky, but temperatures are forecast to be approximately 10 degrees Fahrenheit higher than yesterday.

Most areas are forecast to return to seasonable conditions by Sunday as temperatures peak around the 70-degree mark. This high pressure over the region will idle off the southeastern Atlantic coast through the first half of next week. This setup should shield the Triangle from any rain, though a cloudier sky can manage to build in by Wednesday. Otherwise, a west-southwest wind in place around this high pressure will help create pleasantly warm conditions for the Carolinas by the middle of the week!

The next threat for rain won't be until late next week as this high pressure gives way to a strengthening cold front developing from potent low pressure in the Midwest. Showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms are poised to reach the Triangle from the west later Thursday or Thursday night. Unsettled weather can stick around through at least Friday, but forecast confidence diminishes looking ahead to next weekend.

Have a great Easter,

Steve Stewart
