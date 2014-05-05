Very Cold Tonight!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a sunny but very chilly early April day across the region with highs only in the mid 40s to near 50--about 20 degrees below average! A Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight with lows in the low and mid 20s from the Triangle to the north and upper 20s to the south. We'll be approaching record lows for April 3 in some areas. Be sure and protect any sensitive plants and don't forget your pets.A warming trend will begin tomorrow with sunny skies and temperatures by afternoon in the mid 50s to low 60s. Even though that's still about 10 degrees below average, it'll feel a lot better than today!Easter Sunday is going to be gorgeous. If you're heading out to any sunrise services, it'll be chilly with temperatures in the 30s in many spots. But a southwest wind and plenty of strong April sun will boost temperatures into the lower 70s by afternoon. A great afternoon for an Easter egg hunt!The warming trend will continue into early next week with highs approaching 80 by mid week!Have a great Easter,Chris