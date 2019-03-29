Weather

'Hate to show you this one:' Pollen count skyrockets

The pollen count in the ABC11 viewing area is higher than it has been all year.

It's spring. The temperature outside may make you doubt that, but the pollen will not.

"It is explosive today and tomorrow," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather Schwenneker said of the pollen.

Friday and Saturday will have the highest pollen counts yet seen in 2019.

The good news (for allergy sufferers at least): rain showers move into the area Sunday.

Those scattered showers will help knock down the pollen count Sunday into Monday.

