It's spring. The temperature outside may make you doubt that, but the pollen will not.
"It is explosive today and tomorrow," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather Schwenneker said of the pollen.
Friday and Saturday will have the highest pollen counts yet seen in 2019.
RELATED: Local doctor warns long allergy season ahead
The good news (for allergy sufferers at least): rain showers move into the area Sunday.
Those scattered showers will help knock down the pollen count Sunday into Monday.
RELATED: Easy things you can do to beat allergies when pollen count spikes
'Hate to show you this one:' Pollen count skyrockets
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News