Hazy, Hot & Humid for Rest of Week

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Today was hazy, hot and humid and the 3 H's will remain in play for the remainder of the week. There's a slight chance for a shower tomorrow, however, most areas will be dry. As a wave of low pressure swings east, our chances for spotty showers or an isolated storm increase for Friday and Saturday. Yet neither day is a washout.Sunday will be more seasonable with temperatures in the mid 80s under a partly sunny sky. The remainder of the week looks dry with a mixture of sun and clouds all throughout.Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall over southern Mexico, near the town of Atasta with maximum sustained winds estimated to be near 60 mph. Cristobal is moving slowly southeastward with a turn to the east expected later today. Cristobal will eventually reach the Louisiana coast early next week.Right now, it is best to assume that the forecast will be unsettled for a few days, and may stay that way through early next week, or simply dry out and become quite warm. At least it's Hump Day...Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson