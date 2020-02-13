Hazy, hot and humid again on Thursday in central North Carolina

There's a Cat 1 of 5 (Marginal) risk of severe storms this afternoon/evening for part of our area. Biuggest threat from damaging winds and/or hail. #ncwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/gf4BhtGx6i — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) June 4, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Summer is indeed upon us as we finally topped 90 degrees yesterday for the first time this year. We'll have another hot one today as we get back to about the same level with modest humidity levels. There is chance of storms, especially north and west of the Triangle.An upper-level disturbance will swing into the East tomorrow, and this will trigger scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. We anticipate more clouds as well, which trims the temperature back just a bit, below the 90-degree mark. A cold front will press south and east across the Northeast Saturday, and looks to push down into Virginia by the end of the day. This will continue to give us a shower or thunderstorm chance into the start of the weekend, with little change in temperatures or humidity levels, though it is possible that we slip back above 90 with a warm start.By Sunday morning, the computer models are in better agreement that the front is over us, and then pushes south through the day, dropping the humidity and bringing us a nice finish to the weekend. This remains to our south into early next week so we stay dry and cooler.How much sunshine we have from day to day will depend on exactly where this front stalls out; we feel it is close enough that we'll have at least some cloudiness around each day. Temperatures will be at their lowest Monday, then begin to climb again Tuesday as the flow turns southerly as Cristobal makes its way across the Mississippi Valley with ridging over the Southeast.A front approaching from the west will begin to increase shower and thunderstorm chances across the Triangle Wednesday, though only slightly at first. How quickly this comes eastward will likely depend on part on Cristobal and how much it may hold things up.Have a nice Thursday!Big Weather