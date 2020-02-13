Heat Indices Above 100 For Sunday & Monday

A Heat Advisory for the entire viewing area will be in effect for Sunday from Noon-9pm. The Heat Index could climb as high as 105°-107°. #ncwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/VviVavJP2B — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) July 18, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Strong showers and thunderstorms will persist tonight however most of the activity will die down after sunset. We are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather this evening, so if you are caught in a strong thunderstorm cell, the main danger will be gusty winds and small hail.Tomorrow the heat is in full-effect! The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a Heat Advisory for our entire viewing area from Noon-9pm tomorrow. While temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, heat indices will be in the triple digits for the entire region. An isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorm may provide brief relief later in the day for those who do get a PM storm.Monday will be extremely hot and humid as well with heat indices also surpassing the 100-degree mark. So make sure to drink loads of water and limit time outdoors if you can. Also, if you don't have air conditioning and use a fan to stay cool, remember to keep the windows open in order to circulate the air.The remainder of the week will remain hot and humid with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and heat indices just slightly below 100. In addition, there will be more showers and storms around in the afternoon from Tuesday-Wednesday.Have a nice weekend!Steve Stewart