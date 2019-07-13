Heat advisory in effect for multiple counties

A heat advisory is in effect for the I-95 corridor where the heat index or "feels-like" temperature could reach 105 degrees for three consecutive hours. Take it east today and drink a lot of water! Another hot one tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Dxzg6pos9N — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) July 13, 2019

A frontal boundary stalled out in the vicinity today will serve as a focal point for spotty shower and thunderstorm activity, mainly this afternoon. The best chance for a thunderstorm will be to the south of the Triangle.Any stray shower or thunderstorm will dissipate later this evening with the loss of daytime heating. The frontal boundary will wash out tomorrow with much of the day rain-free. Otherwise, it will turn quite hot with a flow out of the west. Temperatures should rise into the mid- to upper 90s across Central North Carolina -- fortunately it will not be overly humid.But with light winds and sunshine, AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures will be in the 100-105 range during the hottest part of the day. Needless to say, anyone spending significant time outdoors in the afternoon should remain hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.We will remain locked in a hot and steamy air mass early next week as Barry slowly lifts northward across the lower Mississippi Valley. At this point it looks like most of the moisture associated with Barry will lift to the west and north of our area next week.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart