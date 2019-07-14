Weather

Hot temps here to stay this week; Heat advisory in effect for multiple counties

Much of today will be rain-free with a west to northwest flow in place. However, this flow will send hotter air into the Triangle with afternoon temperatures soaring well into the upper 90s. The frontal boundary stalled out to our south will begin to wash out later today into tonight. So, after a hot evening tonight it will remain warm and rain-free with patchy clouds.

A heat advisory is in place from noon until 7 p.m. for many parts of our area.



Cumberland, Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Wayne, and Wilson counties are listed under the advisory.



High pressure will promote a continuation of the dry and hot weather Monday. Moisture associated with Barry will lift northward across the Mississippi Valley into the lower Ohio Valley, but will remain west of the Triangle.

Barry's moisture will continue to spread northeast across the mid-Atlantic and eventually into the Northeast later in the week, but should bypass us to the north and west. However, as high pressure breaks down later in the week there will be an increased chance for a thunderstorm popping up by Thursday.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart




