Heat Advisory Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure is in control of the weather over the Triangle this morning, both at the surface and aloft. This will lead to a sunny and hot day across the region, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. As dew points remain in the low 70s, the heat index will be back up around 105. That means another heat advisory for parts of our area.While an afternoon thunderstorm cannot be totally ruled out, the chance is less than 20% in most areas due to high heights and the lack of any real trigger. This high will hold on through tonight, leading to another warm and muggy night with clear skies.Tomorrow won't be much different from today, with sunshine and temperatures back again into the mid-90s. However, there may be more cloudiness in the afternoon along with an increased risk for a thunderstorm for the afternoon and evening as a cool front nears the Appalachians. A weak surface trough is expected to develop near the Piedmont, and this, along with heights inching down just a bit, will lead to a scattering of t-storms. The front will move into the area overnight with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm lingering through Tuesday night.If convection remains limited tomorrow, we could see temperatures spike into the upper 90s in parts of the area just ahead of the front. A Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning will likely be issued again by the NWS.The front will stall out over, or just south of, the Triangle through Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, dew points will remain high and the weather pattern will remain unsettled as the boundary will serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity. In addition, there will be ripples of energy working along in the flow that will help to enhance convection both days. The afternoon and evening hours will be most active.Heading into the weekend, the weather models hint at more in the way of an upper-level trough developing across the eastern third of the nation, though there are signs that it could dig in over the Mississippi Valley first, which could allow for an upper-level ridge to pop up in response over the Southeast. Our leaning is that there is at least a chance for a shower or thunderstorm from Friday through Saturday and Sunday with near-average temperatures. Upper-level ridging is more likely as we head into early next week.Tropically speaking, long-range model guidance continues to depict a strong low pressure system migrating toward and heading west from the Southern Atlantic. This disturbance is currently a tropical wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and has a high chance for tropical development over the next five days. It is difficult to determine the strength and exact track of this system this far out as many things can change over the next seven to 10 days, but it is something we are closely monitoring.Have a great week!Big Weather