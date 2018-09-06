High pressure aloft over the region will hold its ground today, and
tomorrow, providing sunshine and warm and humid afternoons.
There will be little chance of precipitation across the Triangle.
A cool front will sink south across southern Virginia tomorrow night
then stall across northern North Carolina on Saturday and Sunday.
This will cause cooler conditions across the Triangle this weekend with
more in the way of clouds and the chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly during the afternoon and evenings.
The front will lift back to the north on Monday and it will turn
warmer with sun and clouds and only a small chance of a pop-up shower
or thunderstorm.
A second cool front to our west will slow down over the Appalachians
Tuesday into Wednesday as Hurricane Florence tracks across the western
Atlantic.
It is too early to tell whether Florence will cause any direct impacts to the
East Coast, but heavy surf from Florence should arrive on Tuesday and continue Wednesday.
Have a great Thursday!
Bigweather
