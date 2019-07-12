Hot Weekend Ahead

It's finally Friday and it has been a fairly nice day despite the muggy feeling outside. Our temperatures have been around average but we will see those temperatures ramp up as we head into the weekend. It'll stay humid but those rain chances diminish, especially Sunday.Unlike last night, we should not see a repeat of those storms late into the night. If we see any storms this weekend they will be very isolated and most will stay dry. Overall, it will be a nice weekend to get out and do something outdoors, perhaps a cookout or a day on the lake. Just stay cool, the heat index will be 100-104.Tropical Storm Barry. has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour and is expected to strengthen just slightly before making landfall somewhere on the Louisiana coast. Barry could be a minimal hurricane by the time it makes landfall. The main concern with the storm is the moisture associated with it that could bring significant rainfall to southern areas of Louisiana and even inland after it makes landfall. Some areas could see nearly 20" of rain, which could cause catastrophic flooding. Our state will not see direct impacts from Barry, however, we could see some rainfall from its remnants later next week.