Heat Index Values From 105-110° Thursday

It's a sizzler out there. Heat Index values in the triple digits for many. Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Coastal Plain, Sandhills and parts of the Triangle until 7pm tonight. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Ad1basDlvE — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) September 2, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a sizzler today with temperatures climbing into the 90s but heat index values well into the triple digits. A heat advisory will remain in effect for much of central North Carolina until 7pm tonight and another heat advisory may be issued for tomorrow as well. Drink water!!Tomorrow will be even hotter than today. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s with some places seeing heat index values from 105-110. Friday will be much of the same: loads of sunshine and staying hot and humid.A cold front arrives Friday night and will allow for lower temperatures and much more comfortable air, just in time for Labor Day Weekend! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s and we'll have plenty of sunshine. The beautiful weather continues into Labor Day. Shower chances slightly begin to rise once we get to Tuesday.Be Well, Stay Safe, & Stay Cool!Robert Johnson