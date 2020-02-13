Oppressive Humidity Returns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure is expected to build over the region following the passage of a weak frontal system through the area yesterday. This will help keep a good portion of the Triangle dry this afternoon and into Tuesday, although spotty afternoon convection can occur, especially over the mountains and the Piedmont. A south-southwesterly flow is expected to persist into the middle of the week, which will continue to advect warm, humid air into the region.Temperatures will slowly climb through early next week; by Tuesday, afternoon highs will reach the middle to upper 90s for most of the Triangle. Combined with the persisting humidity and generally light winds, temperatures will feel like they are in the middle 100s for some!A cold front sweeping through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will extend into the Triangle late Tuesday, causing showers and thunderstorms to ignite over the area into the evening. This frontal system will stall over the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday, keeping showers and thunderstorms over the area through the end of the week, mainly during the afternoon. Some relief to the heat will come with this front heading into the weekend as temperatures drop back down to around 90 for a good portion of the area. Spotty afternoon convection will likely continue through the weekend with humid air remaining in the region.Hanna made landfall on Padre Island as a Category 1 hurricane at 6pm yesterday and is continuing inland in southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. As of 2am, Hanna has been downgraded to a tropical storm. Heavy, flooding rainfall will be the most widespread concern with 8-12 inches expected across southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. Rainfall of this magnitude will cause flash flooding with rapid water rises in flood-prone areas.Have a great day!Steve Stewart