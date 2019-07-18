Heat index could top 110 this weekend

In its wake, temperatures will continue to climb to the mid-90s over the next few days as high pressure builds in over the area. We do have another Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 7 p.m.
Another day and another #Heat Advisory in effect today. It runs from Noon to 7pm and has been expanded to include most of the counties in our viewing area. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/gY5SX69jDG— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 18, 2019
Additionally, deep moisture across the region as a result of Barry will lead to some very unpleasant, sultry conditions throughout the east coast of the United States. Temperatures will feel like they are right around 105 through to the Friday.
We could see even warmer temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.
The NWS Raleigh has issued an excessive Heat Watch for part of our area. The heat index could climb to 113 degrees in spots.
The @NWSRaleigh has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the weekend. The Heat Index could top 110°+ on Saturday & Sunday. If it is going to happen, the watch will be replaced by a Warning as we get closer to the onset time. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/LqqIofRqGV— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 18, 2019
Those planning on spending time outdoors this week should take precautions by staying hydrated and shaded as heat-related illness is certainly a threat with such hot and humid conditions.
Early next week, a cold front sweeps through the region, bringing in its wake notably cooler conditions throughout the better part of the week. With this front will come more showers and thunderstorms as the week progresses. It will also bring temps in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s for the first time since July 2.
Have a great Thursday and stay cool!
