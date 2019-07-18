Weather

Heat index could top 110 this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms from Tropical Rainstorm Barry will mostly cease across the region Thursday with a few lingering along eastern North Carolina.

In its wake, temperatures will continue to climb to the mid-90s over the next few days as high pressure builds in over the area. We do have another Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 7 p.m.



Additionally, deep moisture across the region as a result of Barry will lead to some very unpleasant, sultry conditions throughout the east coast of the United States. Temperatures will feel like they are right around 105 through to the Friday.

We could see even warmer temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

The NWS Raleigh has issued an excessive Heat Watch for part of our area. The heat index could climb to 113 degrees in spots.



Those planning on spending time outdoors this week should take precautions by staying hydrated and shaded as heat-related illness is certainly a threat with such hot and humid conditions.

Early next week, a cold front sweeps through the region, bringing in its wake notably cooler conditions throughout the better part of the week. With this front will come more showers and thunderstorms as the week progresses. It will also bring temps in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s for the first time since July 2.

Have a great Thursday and stay cool!

