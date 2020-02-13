Weather

Heat Advisory in effect again from noon to 9 p.m. Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of central North Carolina until 9 p.m. tonight. The National Weather Service in Raleigh has also issued another Heat Advisory for all of central N.C. from Noon-9pm tomorrow. Heat Index values will range from 104-109 across the region. The highest heat indices will be in the Sandhills.

Tuesday, a cold front will stall and help trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms from

Kentucky and Tennessee east through the Virginia's and North Carolina. Otherwise, temperatures will remain rise into the mid 90s. With dew points in the 70s, it will continue to feel tropical throughout the week.
Wednesday, a second disturbance arrives on the scene and brings another round of scattered storms. A few scattered storms will find their way into our vicinity but much of the activity will be in Virginia.
By Friday, a more significant disturbance will be dropping south into our region along with a front and bring a more active day with showers and thunderstorms and perhaps a little dent in the heat and humidity next weekend.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

