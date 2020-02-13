It's Just Plain Ol' Hot

A Heat Warning has just been issued by @NWSRaleigh for this afternoon for part of our region. It joins the Heat Advisory for the rest of the @ABC11_WTVD area. The Heat Index could top 105°-110° in spots. #ncwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/xH5cYB4nP9 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) July 20, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- So far this month, temperatures have only topped out under 90 on two days, and we have been at least 94 since the 14th. Yesterday was no exception to that hot trend, as we officially reached 95 with AccuWeather RealFeel readings peaking at 106. The NWS is keeping the Heat Advisory in effect for today from noon through 9 p.m., and they've also issued a heat warning for the I-95 corridor.Any showers or thunderstorms will be few and far between once again this afternoon, though there is a weak front that pushes into the East. By this evening, it will reach from Boston back along the Ohio River into Missouri; scattered strong thunderstorms will be firing up along it that can bring downpours and gusty winds.We may have enough moisture around for something spotty to fire ahead of that boundary, but the chance is only about 30%, with the best chance on the NW side of our area. Still, it is worth mentioning that whatever does fire up could be briefly gusty with decent mid-level winds.That front will stall and wash out just to our northwest on Tuesday, but could be close enough to give us a slightly better chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Aside from that, the day will be much like the previous week or so, with some sunshine along with high heat and humidity.By Wednesday, a second weak short wave arrives on the scene to bring another round of scattered storms. This will again be mostly to our north in Virginia, but a couple of storms may be scattered about the Triangle as well in the afternoon. There will be little change to this setup through Thursday, though there is a chance that later in the day we could see a little more activity pushing over the mountains in advance of a more significant short wave that arrives for Friday.This energy will move into the Triangle Friday along with a stronger front, and it is likely to give us the most active day of the week with multiple showers and thunderstorms. This should also cut back on the heat, and we have a chance to remain below 90 for the first time since July 8, if there is enough cloud cover and storm activity.This will be followed by a dent in the heat and humidity over the weekend with a lesser chance for afternoon convection as a high pressure area noses down toward us from the north and west. However, it is likely that the heat will build again early next week.Have a great Monday and stay cool!Big Weather