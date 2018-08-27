Warmer and more humid air began to return to Central North Carolina yesterday and the full force of a new hot and humid air mass will be felt from today through Thursday.
There will be a good deal of sunshine each day, pushing afternoon temperatures into the 90s. Factor in the humidity and the heat index will be running 98-102.
Nighttime lows will be generally in the lower 70s. The chance of any rain will remain low through midweek.
A weakening cool front will drift into our region Thursday and may set off a spotty thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening.
After that, our weather will be somewhat more unsettled Friday into at least part of the holiday weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and a shower or thunderstorm in at least parts of the area each afternoon.
The increased amount of cloudiness will hold daytime temperatures in the 80s from Friday onward.
Have a great week!
