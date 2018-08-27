Warmer and more humid air began to return to Central North Carolina yesterday and the full force of a new hot and humid air mass will be felt from today through Thursday.There will be a good deal of sunshine each day, pushing afternoon temperatures into the 90s. Factor in the humidity and the heat index will be running 98-102.Nighttime lows will be generally in the lower 70s. The chance of any rain will remain low through midweek.A weakening cool front will drift into our region Thursday and may set off a spotty thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening.After that, our weather will be somewhat more unsettled Friday into at least part of the holiday weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and a shower or thunderstorm in at least parts of the area each afternoon.The increased amount of cloudiness will hold daytime temperatures in the 80s from Friday onward.Have a great week!Bigweather