Highs in the Mid 90s Thursday

Highs Thursday will be a tad bit lower due to clouds and a few additional showers. A disturbance will move across the state sparking a round of scattered storms during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index temperatures near 100 degrees. Friday will feature a similar forecast.A ridge of high pressure will build across the region during the weekend, and that will crank up the heat again. Highs will climb to the upper 90s, and rain chances will go down. We'll once again have to deal with dangerous real feel temperatures.By next week a cold front will approach the state weakening the hot ridge of high pressure settled across the state. That will cool down our highs to the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will go up as well.Stay Cool!Brittany Bell