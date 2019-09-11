Hot Again Tomorrow

It was sunny and hot today with highs in the low 90s and the Heat Index near 100. Not much change is in the cards for us tomorrow, with lots of sun and temperatures in the low and mid 90s. The heat index will hit 100 or even go a bit higher, so take it easy if you're outdoors for any length of time. There could be a widely scattered shower or storm in the afternoon, but most spots will be dry.Things will change a bit Friday as a cold front approaches from the north. Skies through the day will partly to mostly cloudy, and by afternoon some showers and storms will develop. It's possible that most of the showers and storms will develop south of the Triangle, as the front will be arriving there during the heat of the afternoon. Highs on Friday will show a big range, from near 80 north to the low 90s to the south. Highs in the Triangle Friday will be in the mid 80s.The weekend looks to be dry and warm, but not quite as hot. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.Have a great evening,Chris