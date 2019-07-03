Weather

Heat index to climb into the 100s in Triangle, Sandhills on Wednesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as heat indexes in the Triangle and Sandhills are expected to hit more than 100 degrees Wednesday.

Summer has really cranked up the heat this week.

Increasingly hotter and more humid air is coming to the region midweek.

Wake County EMS responded to nearly two dozen heat-related incidents in June.

"You may think that may not be a dramatic number - but in most months that are not in the heat waves, we don't see typically any calls that are related to that, so that's predictable it's going to happen. The other key is that it's very preventable," Assistant Chief Jeffrey Hammerstein said.

Temperatures in the Triangle on Wednesday will reach into the upper 90s with a heat index of more than 100 degrees. The heat index in the Sandhills could peak at 105 degrees.



We're in for a steamy Fourth of July, with highs around 95 degrees with plenty of humidity.



Whether you barbecue, attend parades or watch fireworks, with that kind of heat, it's important to stay safe out there.

"Drink a lot of water, don't drink things with caffeine in them because that will make you get dehydrated. Drink water. Listen to your body. If you start feeling bad, get out of the sun at least get into AC if you can, and if you start to feel really bad call 911," said Erika Robbins, Durham County EMT.

If you have to be outside, the most important thing is to stay hydrated. Make sure you drink plenty of water. Carry an insulated container that keeps your water and ice cold.
If you exercise or do other outdoor activities, try to schedule them for early morning or later in the evening when the temperatures aren't so brutal.

Wearing light-colored clothing, which reflects sunlight, may help keep you cooler. Avoid black or other dark colors, which absorb sunlight. Sports-apparel makers have garments made specifically for extreme temperatures that wick moisture away from your skin and have breathable fabrics to help keep you cooler.

And remember, never leave your children or pets inside vehicles, even for a few minutes. If you have outdoor pets, make sure they have shady rest areas and plenty of water.
Don't forget your outdoor plants - they often suffer under extreme heat and their water evaporates quickly. Water more often!

With heat exhaustion, you may feel faint or dizzy, get muscle cramps and have excessive sweating. With heat stroke, you can have a throbbing headache, no sweating and lose consciousness.

If you have heat stroke, you should call 911 immediately and try to cool down before help arrives.

MORE HEAT TIPS:
