Oppressive Humidity Again Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today was a steamy day with heat index values reaching above 100 across the region. That's why the National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a heat advisory for much of central North Carolina until 8pm tonight. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with an isolated storm.
Tomorrow will be just as oppressive and another heat advisory may be issued for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Tuesday will also feature more evening showers and storms compared to today.

A cold front will stall to our north for the middle of the week and provide ample opportunities for showers and storms for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The scattered storms will provide slightly lower temperatures for the middle of the week.
This weekend offers a few chances of hit or miss storms, but no day appears to be a washout.
Tracking the Tropics:
A tropical wave (a large cluster of thunderstorms) is strengthening west of the Cabo Verde islands. This system, currently known as Invest 92L, has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next 5 days. The storms are likely headed toward the Lesser Antilles.


While these storms will have to fight some dry air, it may strengthen enough to become a Tropical Storm. If this occurs, it will be given the name Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs).
Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

