Oppressive Humidity Returns Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Radar this afternoon across most of central North Carolina is relatively quiet. While there is plenty of heat and humidity to work with to produce thunderstorms, there isn't much of a trigger to set them off. Storms can be seen firing over the mountains where the trigger is elevated heat source and along the sea breeze near the coast to the southeast. Activity will generally be spotty through this evening and again tomorrow with a pretty strong ridge aloft helping to suppress most activity.A front will work into the area from the northwest on Tuesday and the moisture increases a little more by the end of the day, so expect a higher chance of storms Tuesday afternoon with the potential for flooding downpours and perhaps some damaging wind gusts. The front appears to stall out over the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday and Thursday and with the moisture pooling along that front, there will certainly be showers and thunderstorms each day and there appears to be disturbances moving through the flow that could help to produce localized severe storms, as well.Hurricane Hanna made landfall as a category 1 hurricane on Padre Island, Texas-producing heavy rain and gusty winds for the region. The storm will weaken as it moves on land and will drift into Mexico over the weekend. Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson