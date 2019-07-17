Heat wave continues as heat index jumps into 100s

Heat Advisory runs from 11AM-8PM for the eastern half of the viewing area. The #HeatIndex could top out between 105-109° today. Limit outdoor activities this afternoon if possible. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/pSk2JDvWwE — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 17, 2019

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as dangerous temperatures linger in central North Carolina.After showers passed through parts of North Carolina Monday, more rain and thunderstorms can be expected in spots across the state Tuesday. What once was Hurricane Barry will continue to move eastward, north of the region.In addition to residual storms from Barry's low pressure, very high heat and humidity can be expected across the area through to the weekend. A Heat Advisory has been expanded to cover Wake County and the city of Raleigh.Very deep upper-air ridging will encompass most of the eastern United States for the next few days. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices forecast to exceed 100 every day until Sunday.These high temperatures could be very dangerous for outdoor activities and anyone spending significant time outdoors in the afternoon should remain hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade to minimize risk of heat-related illness.Relief from this heat wave will eventually come in the form of a cold front making its way through the area early next week. This should bring notably cooler air as well as a reduction in humidity over the area. We could see the upper 80s back by Tuesday.Have a great Hump Day and Stay Cool!Big Weather