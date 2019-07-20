Heat wave in full force this weekend

The heat wave will remain in full force this weekend with high pressure holding its ground.That sizzling sunshine will send temperatures soaring well into the upper 90s today.Heat index temperatures will be in the 100-105 range from about 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., peaking in the 105-110 range for a few hours in many locations during the middle of the afternoon.There will not be much relief tonight as it will take much of the night just to drop below the 80 degree mark.A similar setup Sunday will once again send temperatures into the upper 90s. If you do have to venture outside this weekend try to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of liquids. Given how dangerous this heat wave is it would also be a good idea to check on any elderly neighbors and relatives to make sure they are staying cool.The upper-level ridge responsible for the intense heat this weekend will begin to break down Monday as a cold front nears from the northwest.It will still be another hot day in advance of this front, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area Monday night into Tuesday.With the clouds and precipitation, temperatures will be much lower Tuesday as the heat wave breaks. With plenty of moisture in place there can be some decent downpours Monday night into Tuesday.The front will only make slow progress south and may get hung up in the vicinity Wednesday, leading to more in the way of clouds and perhaps a shower or thunderstorm, especially south of the Triangle.There are indications that high pressure will nose far enough south to bring a nice end to the week with lower humidity Thursday and Friday.Stay safe and cool this weekend, don't forget your pets!Steve Stewart