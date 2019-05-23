Heating Up Friday

The ridge of high pressure will remain dominant across the Triad with dry and muggy conditions persisting into the evening and overnight hours with temperatures remaining in the 70s and dew points in the upper 60s.Temperatures will be near record territory for Friday in advance of a cold front across Virginia. Expect a fair bit of sunshine, and with increased humidity it will feel like it's closer to 100 degrees in many areas. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if working outdoors for any extended period of time.Temperatures will come down a bit for Saturday as the decaying front sags south of the area. Expect temperatures to remain above average, however. It should be noted that there is some indication of a weak trough passing over the mountains with showers and thunderstorms possible for Saturday night or early Sunday, but it is still unlikely in the Triad at this point.Sunday is anticipated to be a very hot day with temperatures likely soaring into the mid-90s as the flow turns more southwesterly. It will be dangerous to be outside for long periods of time. If you must be outside, be sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.The record high for Sunday is 94, set back in 1953.It does not look like this heat wave will end, both on Memorial Day and continuing into much of next week. Additionally, persistent dry weather may potentially be damaging to lawns and gardens. We will have to closely watch reservoirs over the next month, as well as potential for brush and wildfires in the west, toward the mountains. This heat wave coupled with dry weather could be a domino effect that will affect both the storm track and potential for any widespread rain across the region.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell