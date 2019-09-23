Slightly Cooler Tuesday

A weak cold front will slip south of the area overnight, but dry weather should persist with very little moisture to work with. The front will bring high temperatures down a touch for Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 80s with lower humidity.Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, but there will be a little more in the way of clouds. A few stray showers cannot be ruled out during the overnight hours, mainly to the south and east of the Triangle, as a weak upper-level disturbance moves quickly through the area. Rain chances are still quite low, so most us should will remain dry.Temperatures will rise well above average by Thursday as a ridge of high pressure begins to build over the Southeast. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s, and they could get close to record territory. The record high at RDU is 93 set back in 1933 and the record high in Fayetteville in 96, set back in 1933.Highs will stay in the 90s Friday through early next week as the ridge strengthens.We're currently watching three systems in the tropics.Tropical Storm Jerry will make a close pass by Bermuda this week. It will not be a threat to the lower 48.Karen has weakened to a tropical depression this afternoon due to high wind shear. It's forecast to re-intensify to a tropical storm later this week. It will slow down by the weekend and begin a likely turn to the west. It's still too early to say if it will be a threat to the U.S. at this time.Farther east, Tropical Storm Lorezno continues to get stronger. It will likely become a hurricane later this week, but it will not be a threat to land.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell