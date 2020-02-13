Tropical Storm Fay Heads Northeast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Fay formed east of the Outer Banks and is already north of our latitude. The storm will head for New York City. Heavy rain is likely for Philadelphia and New York today and tonight.We will be a hot humid day with only an isolated shower, but at least 90% of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low and mid 90s with the heat index reaching the upper 90s.A weak frontal boundary will set off some scattered showers and a few storms Saturday, mainly east of the Triangle. Highs again will be in the low and mid 90s.Rain chances will decrease again as so does the humidity Sunday, but the heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Highs on Sunday will once again hit the 90s and more heat likely through next week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart