A rather active weather pattern will continue across the Carolinas this evening as a broad area of low pressure encompasses the region.Showers and thunderstorms will impact the Triangle this evening before slowly dissipating overnight. Locally heavy rainfall can lead to flash flooding in poor drainage areas. Gusty winds and small hail are also possible in stronger storms.Showers and thunderstorms are still possible Monday afternoon and evening with the low pressure nearby. Flash flooding will continue to be a concern as any storm can bring periods of drenching rain.High pressure will slowly work back into the Triangle on Tuesday bringing sunshine and dry conditions. Any thunderstorms that do form are expected to be confined to the coastal plain. High pressure will dominate Wednesday and Thursday allowing for dry conditions and seasonably warm afternoons. Our next chance for rain looks to arrive on Friday.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell